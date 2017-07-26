FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 21 days
Russia warns it is close to retaliating after new U.S. sanctions bill: Ifax
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 7:50 AM / in 21 days

Russia warns it is close to retaliating after new U.S. sanctions bill: Ifax

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013.Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said it had repeatedly warned the United States it would retaliate against what it saw as hostile moves and was growing tired of showing restraint, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, the Interfax news agency reported.

Ryabkov's comments came after the U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia and force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers' permission before easing any sanctions on Moscow.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova/Andrew Osborn

