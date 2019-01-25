House to release all Russia probe transcripts: Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives for a closed intelligence briefing for members of the House of Representatives on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Intelligence Committee will release all transcripts of interviews in its probe of Russian election interference to the special counsel’s office, its Democratic chairman said on Friday after Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was charged with lying to Congress.

“This is now the second witness who has been indicted for or plead guilty to making false statements in testimony before our Committee,” Rep. Adam Schiff said in a statement. “The first order of business for the Committee will be to release all remaining transcripts to the Special Counsel’s Office, and we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Schiff and Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House oversight committee, said on Wednesday they expect Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to testify before both panels, despite his decision to postpone his Feb. 7 appearance, citing threats against his family from Trump.

The chairmen said they understood Cohen’s security concerns, but added in a statement: “This will not stop us from getting to the truth. We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.”

Cohen is scheduled to begin a three-year prison sentence in March after pleading guilty to charges including lying to Congress.