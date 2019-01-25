House to release all Russia probe transcripts: Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives for a closed intelligence briefing for members of the House of Representatives on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Intelligence Committee will release all transcripts of interviews in its probe of Russian election interference to the special counsel’s office, Democratic Chairman Adam Schiff said on Friday after Roger Stone was charged with lying to Congress.

“This is now the second witness who has been indicted for or plead guilty to making false statements in testimony before our Committee,” Schiff said in a statement. “The first order of business for the Committee will be to release all remaining transcripts to the Special Counsel’s Office, and we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”