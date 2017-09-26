Trump ally Stone may face House intelligence subpoena: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, refused to respond to one line of questioning from members of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Tuesday and could face a subpoena to return and answer them, the panel’s top Democrat said.

U.S. political consultant Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, emerges from a closed hearing of the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Hopefully, he will cooperate in the future. If not, it will be necessary to subpoena him to bring him back to answer those important questions,” Representative Adam Schiff told reporters after Stone completed a three-hour meeting with committee members.