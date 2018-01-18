Trump Organization money laundering alleged in Fusion GPS testimony: House Democrat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Transcripts of testimony given by Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson to the U.S. House Intelligence Committee includes allegations the Trump Organization may have engaged in money laundering, the panel’s top Democrat said in a statement on Thursday.

“Those transcripts reveal serious allegations that the Trump Organization may have engaged in money laundering with Russian nationals, the same subject which Mr. Bannon described in his interview with the author of Fire and Fury,” Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said, referring to a book about Donald Trump’s presidency that quoted former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.