Politics
April 10, 2019 / 9:39 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Top U.S. Senate Democrat says Barr should retract spying statement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds notes during a speech about the formation of the Senate Democrats' Special Committee on Climate Change on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called on Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday to retract his statement that U.S. agencies spied on President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“AG Barr admitted he had no evidence to support his claim that spying on the Trump campaign “did occur,’” Schumer said in a Twitter post. “AG Barr must retract his statement immediately or produce specific evidence to back it up. Perpetuating conspiracy theories is beneath the office of the Attorney General.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below