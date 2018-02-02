FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 7:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House says ready to work with Congress on possible release of Democrats' memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is willing to work with Congress to go through the process of determining whether a second memo, written by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, could be made public, the White House said on Friday.

In a statement shortly after Republicans on the panel released a document alleging bias against President Donald Trump in the FBI and Justice Department, the White House said: “Minority members of the Committee have reportedly drafted a separate memorandum. The Administration stands ready to work with Congress to accommodate oversight requests consistent with applicable standards, including the need to protect intelligence sources and methods.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

