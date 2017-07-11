FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate intel committee Democrat wants to speak with Trump's son
July 10, 2017 / 8:50 PM / a month ago

Senate intel committee Democrat wants to speak with Trump's son

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate intelligence committee's top Democrat said on Monday he "absolutely" wants to speak to President Donald Trump's son about a meeting he had during the campaign last year with a Russian attorney who has close ties to the Russian government.

Senator Mark Warner told reporters he "absolutely, absolutely" wanted to speak to Donald Trump Jr., as well as anyone else who might have been involved with the meeting, including the singer-songwriter who asked a publicist to set it up.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

