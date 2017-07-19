FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mueller says Trump Jr, Manafort can testify publicly in Senate: Feinstein
July 18, 2017 / 5:34 PM / in a month

Mueller says Trump Jr, Manafort can testify publicly in Senate: Feinstein

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. thrusts his fist after speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 19, 2016.Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's eldest son and former campaign chairman can testify publicly before U.S. Senate committees, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein told CNN on Tuesday.

Feinstein said Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign, has said Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort were free to testify.

Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is among the congressional panels pursuing Russia investigations.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

