Senate committee launches effort to prevent election hacking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee released its first draft recommendations on how to prevent more hacking of U.S. elections, after spending more than a year investigating Russian attempts to target the voting system during the 2016 campaign.

Among other things, the Senate Intelligence Committee recommended that Congress “urgently pass” legislation to boost assistance to states and establish a voluntary grant program. It also recommended that Washington “clearly communicate” that attacks on elections are hostile and “respond accordingly.”