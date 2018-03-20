FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
March 20, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Senate committee launches effort to prevent election hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee released its first draft recommendations on how to prevent more hacking of U.S. elections, after spending more than a year investigating Russian attempts to target the voting system during the 2016 campaign.

Among other things, the Senate Intelligence Committee recommended that Congress “urgently pass” legislation to boost assistance to states and establish a voluntary grant program. It also recommended that Washington “clearly communicate” that attacks on elections are hostile and “respond accordingly.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.