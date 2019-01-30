Senate judiciary chair requests FBI briefing on arrest of Trump ally

Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his arraignment at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate judiciary panel on Wednesday requested a briefing from the FBI on the arrest of Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, in an inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Senator Lindsey Graham said he was concerned about the number of agents involved, tactics employed and the timing of Stone’s arrest on Friday in Florida. Graham asked for the briefing to take place no later than Feb. 5.

“Although I am sure these tactics would be standard procedure for the arrest of a violent offender, I have questions regarding their necessity in this case,” Graham wrote in the letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating U.S. allegations that Russia meddled in the election and whether members of the campaign of then-Republican candidate Trump coordinated with Moscow officials. So far, the investigation has ensnared 34 people. Moscow denies interference and Trump dismisses the probe as a political witch hunt.

Prosecutors accuse Stone, a self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” and longtime Republican operative, of obstruction, witness tampering, and lying to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.