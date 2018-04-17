FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
April 17, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate's top Republican rules out bill to protect Mueller: Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday ruled out introducing a bill to protect Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, from being fired by President Donald Trump, Fox News reported.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Well, I don’t think he should fire Mueller. And I don’t think he is going to,” McConnell said. Asked about support by his Senate colleagues for such legislation, he replied: “Yes, but I’m the one who decides what we take to the floor. That’s my responsibility as the Majority Leader. And we will not be having this on the floor of the Senate.”

Reporting by Eric Walsh, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.