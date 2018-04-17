Senate's top Republican rules out bill to protect Mueller: Fox News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday ruled out introducing a bill to protect Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, from being fired by President Donald Trump, Fox News reported.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Well, I don’t think he should fire Mueller. And I don’t think he is going to,” McConnell said. Asked about support by his Senate colleagues for such legislation, he replied: “Yes, but I’m the one who decides what we take to the floor. That’s my responsibility as the Majority Leader. And we will not be having this on the floor of the Senate.”