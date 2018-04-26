U.S. Senate committee passes bill to protect special counsel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee passed legislation on Thursday to protect Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election from being fired by President Donald Trump.
Four of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined every committee Democrat to pass the measure 14-7. However, the Republican leaders of the Senate have said they do not plan to allow a vote on the measure in the full chamber.
