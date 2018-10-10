Man accused of identity theft in U.S. Russia probe sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Richard Pinedo, accused of identity theft by the U.S. special counsel investigating possible Russia election meddling, was sentenced to a one-year prison term on Wednesday.

U.S. Judge Dabney Friedrich said Pinedo could serve half the sentence at home. Pinedo pleaded guilty to one count of identity fraud in February. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office had said he operated an online auction service that trafficked stolen identities.