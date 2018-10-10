FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 10, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Man accused of identity theft in U.S. Russia probe sentenced to prison

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Richard Pinedo, accused of identity theft by the U.S. special counsel investigating possible Russia election meddling, was sentenced to a one-year prison term on Wednesday.

U.S. Judge Dabney Friedrich said Pinedo could serve half the sentence at home. Pinedo pleaded guilty to one count of identity fraud in February. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office had said he operated an online auction service that trafficked stolen identities.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.