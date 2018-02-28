FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Sessions pushes back at Trump, vows Justice Department impartiality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions pushed back against criticism from President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his decision to have the Justice Department inspector general - and not prosecutors - investigate alleged surveillance abuse.

“We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary,” Sessions said in a statement. He said the department “will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

