FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions “this is the end of my presidency” when Sessions told him a special counsel was being appointed to investigation links between his campaign and Russia, the special counsel’s report said.