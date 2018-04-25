U.S. Attorney General declines comment on recusing himself on Trump lawyer Cohen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday declined to say during a congressional hearing whether he would recuse himself from any investigation involving Michael Cohen, the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, but said he continued to honor his recusal agreement for campaign-related issues.
“I have sought advice on those matters. I have not met with the top ethics person on it, but I can assure you I have not violated my recusal,” he told Senator Patrick Leahy during a hearing on the Justice Department budget.
Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch