April 25, 2018 / 7:42 PM / in 29 minutes

U.S. Attorney General declines comment on recusing himself on Trump lawyer Cohen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday declined to say during a congressional hearing whether he would recuse himself from any investigation involving Michael Cohen, the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, but said he continued to honor his recusal agreement for campaign-related issues.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates for the Justice Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I have sought advice on those matters. I have not met with the top ethics person on it, but I can assure you I have not violated my recusal,” he told Senator Patrick Leahy during a hearing on the Justice Department budget.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch

