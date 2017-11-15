U.S. attorney general to meet with House intelligence panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to appear behind closed doors for an interview with the U.S. House of Representatives’ intelligence committee on Nov. 30, a Department of Justice spokesman said on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn in before testifying ata House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The panel is among several congressional committees, along with the Department of Justice’s special counsel Robert Mueller, investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and potential collusion by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Moscow has denied any meddling. Trump has said there was no collusion.