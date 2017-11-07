FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. attorney general will face House judiciary panel on November 14: statement
November 7, 2017 / 3:36 PM / in an hour

U.S. attorney general will face House judiciary panel on November 14: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the House Judiciary Committee about issues facing the Justice Department on Nov. 14, the committee confirmed on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement regarding national security in New York, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), it said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Monday that the committee would hold a hearing with Sessions next week. It will offer Democrats their first opportunity to question him about his past statements regarding contacts between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian intermediaries.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

