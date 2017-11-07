U.S. attorney general will face House judiciary panel on November 14: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the House Judiciary Committee about issues facing the Justice Department on Nov. 14, the committee confirmed on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement regarding national security in New York, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), it said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Monday that the committee would hold a hearing with Sessions next week. It will offer Democrats their first opportunity to question him about his past statements regarding contacts between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian intermediaries.