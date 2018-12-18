Politics
December 18, 2018 / 9:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin rejects new U.S. reports alleging Russian election meddling

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected two new U.S. reports alleging Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, saying they lacked detail and failed to explain how the Russian government was allegedly involved.

Reports by private experts released on Monday by U.S. senators from both parties alleged that Moscow’s election meddling on social media had been more widespread than previously thought and included attempts to divide Americans by race and extreme ideology.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any meddling in U.S. politics, casting the allegations as part of a politically-motivated anti-Russian campaign.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth/Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.