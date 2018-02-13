CIA director strongly denies report Russia bilked U.S. spies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo strongly denied on Tuesday a report that Russia bilked U.S. spies out of $100,000 by offering compromising information on President Donald Trump.

He told a Senate hearing that reporting on the matter was “totally inaccurate.” The New York Times reported on Friday that a Russian offered stolen National Security Agency cyberweapons and compromising information on Trump to cheat U.S. spies of the money last year, citing U.S. and European security officials.