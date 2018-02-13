FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

CIA director strongly denies report Russia bilked U.S. spies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo strongly denied on Tuesday a report that Russia bilked U.S. spies out of $100,000 by offering compromising information on President Donald Trump.

He told a Senate hearing that reporting on the matter was “totally inaccurate.” The New York Times reported on Friday that a Russian offered stolen National Security Agency cyberweapons and compromising information on Trump to cheat U.S. spies of the money last year, citing U.S. and European security officials.

Reporting by Patricia ZengerleEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

