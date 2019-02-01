Judge considering gag order in case of Trump adviser Stone

Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, flashes trademark Nixon victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The judge in the case of President Donald Trump’s former political adviser Roger Stone said on Friday she was considering imposing a gag order to prevent the sides from discussing the criminal case in the media.

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson said if she did impose a gag order, Stone would still be able to talk to the media about issues unrelated to special counsel Robert Muller’s criminal case against him. She gave both sides until Feb. 8 to file briefs on whether they would oppose such an order.