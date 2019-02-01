Politics
February 1, 2019 / 7:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge considering gag order in case of Trump adviser Stone

1 Min Read

Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, flashes trademark Nixon victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The judge in the case of President Donald Trump’s former political adviser Roger Stone said on Friday she was considering imposing a gag order to prevent the sides from discussing the criminal case in the media.

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson said if she did impose a gag order, Stone would still be able to talk to the media about issues unrelated to special counsel Robert Muller’s criminal case against him. She gave both sides until Feb. 8 to file briefs on whether they would oppose such an order.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below