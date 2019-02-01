Judge considering gag order in case of Trump adviser Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The judge in the case of President Donald Trump’s former political adviser Roger Stone said on Friday she was considering imposing a gag order to prevent the sides from discussing the criminal case in the media.
Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson said if she did impose a gag order, Stone would still be able to talk to the media about issues unrelated to special counsel Robert Muller’s criminal case against him. She gave both sides until Feb. 8 to file briefs on whether they would oppose such an order.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann