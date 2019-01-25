Stone says he is falsely accused, will plead not guilty

FILE PHOTO: U.S. political consultant Roger Stone speaks to reporters after appearing before a closed House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, said on Friday he was falsely accused of lying to the House Intelligence Committee and will plead innocent to the charges filed against him by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“I will plead not guilty to these charges. I will defeat them in court,” Stone told reporters outside a federal courthouse after he was released on bail. “There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president.”