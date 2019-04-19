House panel chairman expected to issue subpoena for full Mueller report: source

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a mark up hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler is expected to issue a subpoena on Friday for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full Russia investigation report and underlying evidence, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Congress is moving quickly to obtain the complete document because of the gravity of the material contained in a redacted version of the report released on Thursday by Attorney General William Barr.