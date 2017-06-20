FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to make announcement on any Comey tapes this week: White House
June 20, 2017 / 6:50 PM / in 2 months

Trump to make announcement on any Comey tapes this week: White House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement this week about the existence of any tapes of conversations between him and former FBI Director James Comey, the White House said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks in Ypilanti Township, Michigan March 15, 2017 and FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., May 3, 2017 in a combination of file photos.Jonathan Ernst/Kevin Lamarque/File Photos

"The president has said that he will make an announcement on this. I expect it this week," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters at a news briefing.

Spicer was responding to a question about whether there are tapes of the conversations with Comey, whom Trump fired last month, and whether they would be turned over to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is probing allegations of Russians meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Washington Newsroom

