Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify at U.S. Senate Russia hearing
#Technology News
October 27, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in 2 hours

Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify at U.S. Senate Russia hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Executives from Facebook Inc (FB.O), Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google will testify on Tuesday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is displayed in front of the Twitter logo, in this illustration taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter acting General Counsel Sean Edgett, and Richard Salgado, Google’s director of law enforcement and information security, are among the witnesses at the hearing on “ways to combat and reduce the amount of Russian propaganda and extremist content online,” the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on crime and terrorism said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

