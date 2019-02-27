Cohen: Trump ordered him to make 500 threats over 10 years

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his personal attorney to make threats for him about 500 times over the last 10 years, former lawyer Michael Cohen told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“How many times did Mr. Trump order you to threaten an individual or entity on his behalf,” asked Democratic Representative Jackie Speier. “Quite a few,” Cohen responded. Asked whether it was 50, 100, 200 or 500 times, Cohen stopped her at 500 and said, “Probably.”