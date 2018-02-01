FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 3:19 PM / in 2 hours

Republican Thune: Senate panel should see secret memo before release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator John Thune said the Senate Intelligence Committee should be able to review a secret House Republican memo before it is made public, possibly complicating White House plans to release the document soon, according to The Hill.

“I think the Senate Intelligence Committee needs to see it, for sure. Sen. Burr would like to see it and hasn’t been able to yet,” Thune was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

Thune, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, also said he believed that a counterpoint memo written by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee should be made public if the Republican version is released.

Reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

