Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. agrees to closed-door House panel meeting: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. will meet with the House Intelligence Committee as soon as next week, CNN reported on Wednesday citing multiple sources with knowledge of the agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Then U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump welcomes his sons Eric (L) and Donald Jr. (C) to the stage at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. To match Special Report USA-TRUMP/PANAMA REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Representatives for the Republican congressman leading the panel’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign and the panel’s top Democrat said they could not comment on whether Trump Jr. was going to appear before the committee.