Politics
February 28, 2019 / 7:42 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Trump denounces Cohen but says he told truth about 'no collusion'

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had lied “a lot” in testimony to a congressional hearing in Washington, but Cohen had told the truth when he said there was had been no collusion with Russia.

Cohen testified on Wednesday, calling Trump a “conman” who knew in advance about the release of stolen emails aimed at hurting his Democratic rival in the 2016 election campaign.

Trump called the testimony “shameful”.

“He lied a lot,” Trump told a news conference in Vietnam after a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“He didn’t lie about one thing, he said ‘no collusion’.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
