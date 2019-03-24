Trump responds to Mueller report: 'complete and total exoneration'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks upon his departure from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report that found his presidential campaign did not work with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election in his favor.

“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” Trump said on Twitter in his first comment on the matter after his attorney general sent a letter to members of Congress summarizing the report.