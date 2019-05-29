Politics
May 29, 2019 / 3:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says "nothing changes" after Mueller statement

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Memorial Day Address to the troops aboard the USS Wasp (LHD 1) in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump reacted swiftly to a statement by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on his Russia investigation on Wednesday, saying nothing had changed and “the case is closed!”

“There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent,” Trump wrote in a Twitter post. “The case is closed!”

Mueller, however, did not proclaim Trump’s innocence. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

