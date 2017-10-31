FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
October 31, 2017 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia, commenting on Manafort charges, says U.S. should further investigate Ukrainian links: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - After U.S. charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, Washington should investigate “the Ukrainian trace”, the RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

Kiev “has information” about the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Lavrov told a news briefing, RIA reported.

Federal investigators probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, something Moscow denies, charged Manafort with money laundering on Monday.

Neither Trump nor his campaign was mentioned in the indictment against Manafort. The charges, some going back more than a decade, center on Manafort’s work for Ukraine.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
