Comey testimony disturbing, Trump appears to threaten job: Warner

FILE PHOTO: Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman and ranking Democratic member Senator Mark Warner questions Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers as they testify at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday that testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey showed President Donald Trump appeared to threaten his job and asked him to drop an investigation into a senior aide, violating clear guidelines designed to prevent political interference into FBI probes.

"The testimony that Mr. Comey has submitted for today’s hearing is disturbing," Mark Warner will say in his opening statement at a committee hearing, according to excerpts obtained by Reuters.

