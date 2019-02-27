Politics
February 27, 2019 / 5:24 PM / in an hour

Cohen warns Republican lawmakers: don't protect Trump

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen warned Republican lawmakers attacking his integrity at a congressional hearing not to make the same mistake he did in protecting Trump.

“I did the same thing as you’re doing now, for 10 years. I protected Mr. Trump for 10 years,” Cohen told a House of Representatives committee hearing. “The more people that follow Mr. Trump as I did blindly are going to suffer the same consequences that I am suffering.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Ginger Gibson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below