Cohen warns Republican lawmakers: don't protect Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen warned Republican lawmakers attacking his integrity at a congressional hearing not to make the same mistake he did in protecting Trump.

“I did the same thing as you’re doing now, for 10 years. I protected Mr. Trump for 10 years,” Cohen told a House of Representatives committee hearing. “The more people that follow Mr. Trump as I did blindly are going to suffer the same consequences that I am suffering.”