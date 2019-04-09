Barr to release Mueller report 'within a week'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives to testify on the Justice Department’s budget proposal before a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he expected to release next week the public version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on whether President Donald Trump’s campaign worked with Moscow to influence the 2016 election.

“Within a week I will be in position to release that report to the public and then I will engage with the chairmen of both judiciary committees about that report, about any further requests that they have,” Barr said during a House Appropriations Committee hearing.