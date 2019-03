Kyle Freeny (C) and Andrew Weissmann (R), members of special counsel Robert Mueller's team of prosecutors investigating potential ties between Russia and U.S. Presidential Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, leave court in Washington D.C., U.S., September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Nathan Layne

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Andrew Weissmann, a senior member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s group of prosecutors probing whether President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign conspired with Russia, will leave the team “in the near future,” Mueller’s office said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports.

The statement from Mueller spokesman Peter Carr will fuel further speculation that Mueller’s work is nearing a conclusion.