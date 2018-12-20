Acting U.S. attorney general declines to recuse himself from Russia probe: source

FILE PHOTO: Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker speaks to state and local law enforcement on efforts to combat violent crime and the opioid crisis in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will not recuse himself from overseeing the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election despite being advised by Justice Department ethics experts to do so, a department source said on Thursday.

Justice Department ethics officials had recommended that Whitaker, who made comments critical of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe before taking office, should not supervise the investigation, the source said.