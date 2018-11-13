U.S. acting Attorney General will consult with ethics officials on possible recusals

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker (C), U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sit during ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will consult with senior ethics officials about any matters that could warrant his recusal, a Justice Department spokeswoman said on Monday, after critics called on Whitaker to recuse himself from a Special Counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Acting AG Matt Whitaker is fully committed to following all appropriate processes and procedures at the Department of Justice, including consulting with senior ethics officials on his oversight responsibilities and matters that may warrant recusal,” Kerri Kupec said in a statement.