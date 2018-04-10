Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump believes he has the power to dismiss special counsel Robert Mueller, the White House said on Tuesday.

“He certainly believes he has the power to do so,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a daily news briefing.

Trump had replied, “We’ll see what happens” when he was asked on Monday if he would fire Mueller following the FBI’s raiding of the offices and home of the president’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

(This version of the story deletes the extraneous words in first paragraph)