Trump committed to fair U.S. elections free from any interference: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring that U.S. elections are conducted fairly and protected from interference from anyone, the White House said on Thursday.

"The president takes our elections very seriously," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters during a briefing.

Separately, she added that current sanctions against Moscow would remain in place until the Ukraine crisis was resolved.