FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Trump committed to fair U.S. elections free from any interference: White House
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 8, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 2 months ago

Trump committed to fair U.S. elections free from any interference: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring that U.S. elections are conducted fairly and protected from interference from anyone, the White House said on Thursday.

"The president takes our elections very seriously," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters during a briefing.

Separately, she added that current sanctions against Moscow would remain in place until the Ukraine crisis was resolved.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.