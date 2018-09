WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday in Washington after the two spoke, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks at the Compliance Week 13th Annual Conference in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Rosenstein and Trump “had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories,” Sanders said in a statement posted on Twitter. “They will meet on Thursday when the president returns to Washington.”