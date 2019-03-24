White House spokeswoman says DOJ findings a 'total exoneration' of Trump

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders answers a question from a reporter during a press briefing in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Sunday the Department of Justice’s findings on the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election were a “total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who spent nearly two years investigating allegations that Russia meddled in the presidential election to help Donald Trump win, found no evidence that any member of Trump’s election campaign conspired with Russia during the election. [nL1N21B02H]