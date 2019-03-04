Factbox: Targets of House panel's Trump probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Judiciary Committee on Monday requested documents from 81 people and organizations as part of an investigation into alleged obstruction of justice and other abuses by President Donald Trump and others.

FILE PHOTO: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) listens as Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Among those on the list are familiar names like former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who will be sentenced this month for lobbying and fraud violations; former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and breaking campaign finance laws; and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Other key figures who received document requests:

TRUMP FAMILY

DONALD TRUMP JR. - Trump’s oldest son is a top surrogate for his father in conservative circles and helps run his business. During the 2016 campaign, he set up a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who promised damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

ERIC TRUMP - Trump’s second-oldest son helps oversee his business, including the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

JARED KUSHNER - Trump’s son-in-law is a top White House adviser who formerly ran Kushner Companies, his family’s real estate business.

WHITE HOUSE AND OUTSIDE ADVISERS

DON MCGAHN - The former White House legal counsel was intimately involved in a wide range of administration decisions. He is now back in private practice.

JEFF SESSIONS - A longtime U.S. senator from Alabama, Sessions served as a top campaign aide and Trump’s first attorney general. Trump fired him in November 2018 after frequently expressing anger that Sessions removed himself from the department’s investigation of possible ties between the campaign and Russia.

JAY SEKULOW - The Washington lawyer is helping Trump respond to the various investigations as part of his legal team. Cohen told Congress last week that Sekulow had helped him craft a misleading statement about efforts to build a Trump tower in Moscow.

REINCE PRIEBUS - The Wisconsin lawyer headed the Republican National Committee during the 2016 election and served as Trump’s first chief of staff.

K.T. MCFARLAND - The former Fox News analyst was Trump’s deputy national security adviser under Flynn but was asked to resign by Flynn’s successor, H.R. McMaster.

SEAN SPICER - Trump’s first White House press secretary sometimes struggled to explain his boss’s positions to an often-adversarial press corps.

STEVE BANNON - Bannon encouraged Trump’s nationalist instincts as the campaign’s chief executive officer and served as his chief strategist at the White House until he left in August 2017.

HOPE HICKS - She was a Trump Organization employee who was one of the first staff members of Trump’s campaign and worked in the White House, specializing in communications, until March 2018.

TRUMP ORGANIZATION

ALLEN WEISSELBERG - As chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, he has been intimately involved with the business for decades. Federal prosecutors have granted him immunity.

ALAN GARTEN - The top lawyer at the Trump Organization.

SHERI DILLON - A tax lawyer, Dillon helped Trump deal with the IRS’s audit of his tax returns and signed off on a confict-of-interest plan before Trump took office that let him retain ownership of his business empire.

RHONA GRAFF - An longtime executive assistant at the Trump Organization.

FELIX SATER - A convicted felon and Russian-American businessman, Sater worked with Cohen to try to build a Trump-branded tower in Moscow during the campaign. He is due to testify before the House Intelligence Committee this month.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN

BRAD PARSCALE - The digital-media director for Trump’s 2016 campaign is now heading up his 2020 re-election effort.

COREY LEWANDOWSKI - Trump’s first campaign manager.

MICHAEL CAPUTO - A communications adviser for Trump’s campaign.

CARTER PAGE - The FBI concluded during the campaign that Page, a foreign-policy adviser, was probably an agent for the Russian government.

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS - The junior foreign-policy adviser tried to set up a meeting between the Kremlin and top campaign officials. He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI and served 14 days in prison.

OTHERS

DAVID PECKER - The head of tabloid publisher American Media pursued “catch and kill” agreements with women who claimed to have slept with Trump in an attempt to buy their silence.

ERIK PRINCE - The former head of military contractor Blackwater USA worked informally with Trump’s transition team after the election. He is the brother of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

JULIAN ASSANGE - The head of WikiLeaks oversaw efforts to release internal emails from the Clinton campaign during the election.

ORGANIZATIONS

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT - The committee is seeking documents on a wide range of subjects, including Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey; Trump’s firing of Sessions in November 2018; and communications between Trump and Matthew Whitaker, who served as acting attorney general after Sessions left.

FBI - The committee is asking similar questions of the FBI.

GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION - The agency responsible for managing federal property decided after Trump’s 2016 election that he could maintain his lease on the Old Post Office Building, a showcase property blocks from the White House that Trump has transformed into a hotel. The agency’s internal watchdog said in January that the arrangement might violate the U.S. Constitution.

TRUMP 2016 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

TRUMP ORGANIZATION - The committee is seeking documents relating to foreign governments, payments to Cohen and American Media, and financial arrangements with Russian businesses or individuals, among other topics.

TRUMP TRANSITION - The organization responsible for setting up his administration after the November 2016 election.

TRUMP FOUNDATION - Trump’s charity, which shut down in December amid an investigation by the New York attorney general, who accused it of serving as a checkbook to further Trump’s business and political interests.

NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION - The gun-rights group, a major player in conservative U.S. political circles, has attracted scrutiny for possible ties to Russian figures.