Mueller releases list of 35 potential witnesses for Manafort trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted a list of 35 potential witnesses who could testify in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial in Virginia, according to court documents filed on Friday.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Manafort’s trial is due to begin on Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of bank and tax fraud and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Five of the witnesses - all financial professionals - were identified previously when they were granted immunity to testify.