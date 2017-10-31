Allegations of Russian meddling in U.S., Europe elections 'fantasies': Ifax cites foreign minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allegations of Russian meddling in elections in the United States and Europe are “fantasies”, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in Moscow, Russia September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Without a single piece of proof, we are as you know being accused of meddling not only in the U.S. election, but also in those in European states,” the agency quoted Lavrov as telling a briefing at the Association of European Businesses in Russia.

“Recently, there was an allegation that Moscow decided what minister to appoint in South Africa. In general, there is no limit to fantasy.”